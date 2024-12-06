Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First American Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after purchasing an additional 515,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 405,146 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 943,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,916,000 after buying an additional 374,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 298,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

FAF opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.30. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.70%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

