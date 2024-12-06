Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $97.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,060.54. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $54,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,936. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,415 shares of company stock worth $1,667,761 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

