Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.71 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. The trade was a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,226 shares of company stock valued at $314,838. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.