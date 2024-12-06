Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 330 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,957. This trade represents a 24.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

