Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,403 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Insider Activity

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,594,295.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,959.83. This trade represents a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $2,584,668.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,529,668.55. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,668 shares of company stock worth $47,960,744. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

