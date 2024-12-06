Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

