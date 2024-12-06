Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 317 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 8.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $176.38 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $127.44 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

