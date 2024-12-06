Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RH were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in RH by 25.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.87. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $398.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 218.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

