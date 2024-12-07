10,026 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

