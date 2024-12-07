12,417 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 510,400 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

