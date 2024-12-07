13,172 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPTA shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This represents a 37.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.22. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

