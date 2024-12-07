13,894 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 51.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

CRSR stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.62. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

