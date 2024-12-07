2,198 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hess by 424.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 116.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $141.53 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.93.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $12,890,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791,753.09. This trade represents a 28.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

