2,211 Shares in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $109,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,544.50. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Sand sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $74,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,155.65. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,921 shares of company stock worth $4,159,029 in the last three months. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CCB stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.98%. Research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

