2,698 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,698 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

