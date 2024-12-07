4,380 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 522,575 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,640,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56,727.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 196,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.