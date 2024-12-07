6,746 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $362,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 90.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.