81,116 Shares in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Price Performance

NYSE:MTUS opened at $16.45 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $699.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

