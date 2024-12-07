9,056 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.51 million, a P/E ratio of 932.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

