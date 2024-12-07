9,772 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,363 shares of company stock valued at $165,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.