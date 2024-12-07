AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup cut their price objective on AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.38.

ABBV stock opened at $176.18 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $145.20 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $311.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

