Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SIVR opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

