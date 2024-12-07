Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Position Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,165. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

