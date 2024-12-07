Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,776,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,540,000 after acquiring an additional 343,287 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 295.2% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 38,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $174.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

