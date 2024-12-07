Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

