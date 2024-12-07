APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE:APG opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 3,622.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 382,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

