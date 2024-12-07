Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after buying an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

