Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $460,674.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,934.76. This trade represents a 15.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock worth $1,435,936. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

