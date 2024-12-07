Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $858.95 million, a P/E ratio of -470.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently -650.00%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

