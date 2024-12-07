Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Atlassian by 16.2% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

In other news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,750. This trade represents a 34.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,220 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,620.40. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,642 shares of company stock worth $55,234,863. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEAM stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

