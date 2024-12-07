ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ATS were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 135.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,912 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $11,602,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at about $7,777,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATS opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

