Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Holdings Reduced by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88,447 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,859,000 after acquiring an additional 568,474 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,384,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,701,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,088,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,396,000 after acquiring an additional 97,994 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 272,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 11.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,311,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,993 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

Autohome announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

