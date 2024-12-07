Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,805 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 123.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 592,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $102.46 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

