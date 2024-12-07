Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axonics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $395,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Axonics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95.

In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

