Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.37%.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 71.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 107,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

