Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.2 %

BOH stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

