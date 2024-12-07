Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

