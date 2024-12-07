Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

BMRC opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,411,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

