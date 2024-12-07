Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Price

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 663,061 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 93.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,476,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 1,194,839 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Banc of California by 589.8% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,732,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 1,481,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $21,207,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

