Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,721 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.28% of Barrett Business Services worth $61,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,834,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after buying an additional 640,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 299.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 598,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 155.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 326,502 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $16,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,321.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,174.27. This trade represents a 16.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $130,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

BBSI stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

