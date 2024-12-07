Biohaven’s (BHVN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,970. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Biohaven by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,509,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,268,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,226,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after acquiring an additional 328,099 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

