Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,325,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 450,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 356,456 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

