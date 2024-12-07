BMO Capital Markets Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $51.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,084,000 after buying an additional 489,554 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

