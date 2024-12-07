BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 19,153 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 689.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 526,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

