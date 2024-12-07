BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 4,811 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $320.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $368.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.33 and a 200-day moving average of $262.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total transaction of $1,504,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,951.28. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,400 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $1,191,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,380. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock worth $5,382,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

