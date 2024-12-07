BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of UFP Technologies worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $286.46 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.69 and its 200 day moving average is $300.58.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,462.70. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

