BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 18,764 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 168.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.545 dividend. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.87%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

