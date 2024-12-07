BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 75,721 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,627,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,500,000 after buying an additional 303,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,379.64. This trade represents a 6.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.82. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

