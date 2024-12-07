BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 980.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15,076.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 77,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,626,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,027,000 after acquiring an additional 598,644 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 68.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

