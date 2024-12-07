BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. &PARTNERS increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 57,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

